Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 4,028.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.59 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This is a boost from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Danske cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

