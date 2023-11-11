Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 4,028.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.59 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This is a boost from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.
