FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UGI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

