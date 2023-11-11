FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

