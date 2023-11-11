FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $196.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $168.52 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.