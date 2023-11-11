Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLL

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of FLL opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 5,252 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $25,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $36,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,673.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $25,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 624,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 194.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146,360 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth about $920,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 686,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,578 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.