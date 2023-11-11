Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Issues Earnings Results

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FURY opened at $0.33 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

