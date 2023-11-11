GAP (NYSE:GPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised GAP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,768 shares of company stock worth $382,237. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 8.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

