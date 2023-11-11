Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE:GNK opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.44 million, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

