Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,830 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

GLD stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $161.28 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.