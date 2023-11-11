Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 785 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

