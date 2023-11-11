Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $375,485,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $228.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.