Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $239.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

