General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of General Dynamics worth $107,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Shares of GD stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

