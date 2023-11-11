General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after acquiring an additional 319,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

