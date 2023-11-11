General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

