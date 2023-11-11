General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 41.4% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 177.4% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

