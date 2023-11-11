Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.25.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

