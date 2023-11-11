Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 1.9 %
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
