Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.77.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,767,000 after buying an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,926,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $329,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,527,000 after purchasing an additional 211,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Browning West LP raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

