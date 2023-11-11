Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) Trading Up 0.4%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 2,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 8.12%.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
