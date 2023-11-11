Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Shares Down 0.9%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.63. 1,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

