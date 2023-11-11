Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

NYSE:CFG opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

