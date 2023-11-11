Glassman Wealth Services Sells 216 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

