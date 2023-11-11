Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 16,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,897. The company has a market capitalization of $259.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $135,839.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,125,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,806.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Water Resources

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

