GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.83. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth $843,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 95.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $37,060,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.1% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 90.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

