Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $212.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler Companies

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler Companies from $230.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.36.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.10. Globant has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

