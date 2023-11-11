Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 4.4 %

GLBS stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.15.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

