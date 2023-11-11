Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Globus Maritime Stock Down 4.4 %
GLBS stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
