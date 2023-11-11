GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.80. GMS has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $76.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

