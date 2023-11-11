Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gogo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get Gogo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gogo

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. Gogo has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.78 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gogo by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.