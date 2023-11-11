Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Shares Up 6.4%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. 32,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,126,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Get Golden Sun Education Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Golden Sun Education Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.