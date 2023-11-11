Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GRP.U opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $66.54.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,072.68%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

