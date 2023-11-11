Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Shares Down 4.8%

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.76 ($0.03). 674,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 302,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Great Southern Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 million and a PE ratio of -250.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.19.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

