Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Green Dot has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 609,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

