Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88. Approximately 27,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 8,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.
Separately, Cormark cut shares of Green Impact Partners from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.80 million. Green Impact Partners had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts anticipate that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
