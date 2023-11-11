Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday.
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
