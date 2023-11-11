Gurdeep Singh Gill Purchases 10,000 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.

TSE YGR opened at C$1.56 on Friday. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.48 and a 1-year high of C$3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on YGR shares. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

