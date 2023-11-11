Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,904,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Haleon worth $141,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth $178,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 308.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 5.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,996,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,632,000 after purchasing an additional 332,883 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN remained flat at $8.09 on Friday. 4,058,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,765. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HLN

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.