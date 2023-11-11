Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as high as $12.74. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 256,633 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HNRG shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $405.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 1,297,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 287,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 226,783 shares during the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

