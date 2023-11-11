Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.05 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.18). 555,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,059,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).

Harland & Wolff Group Trading Down 7.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.47. The stock has a market cap of £22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Harland & Wolff Group Company Profile

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

