Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.40.

HMY stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,627,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 17,459,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,583,000 after buying an additional 213,920 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,533,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,239,000 after buying an additional 89,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 1,103,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

