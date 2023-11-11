Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by $4.60. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,004.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

