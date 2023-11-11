Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on HE. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of HE stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

