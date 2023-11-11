HC Wainwright Boosts Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target to $26.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valneva

Valneva Stock Performance

NASDAQ VALN opened at $13.82 on Friday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valneva will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.