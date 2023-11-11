HC Wainwright Boosts Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target to $26.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Valneva Stock Performance
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valneva will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Valneva
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
