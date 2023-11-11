HC Wainwright Trims Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Target Price to $5.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRLD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

PRLD opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $165.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

