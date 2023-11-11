HC Wainwright Trims Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price to $46.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,221,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

