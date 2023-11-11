HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $114,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $315,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $232.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.11.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.