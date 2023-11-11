HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HDFC Bank worth $299,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 2,268,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,250. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.