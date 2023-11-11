Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in October

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTIA opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $23.79.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

