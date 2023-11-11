Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Lowered to $8.75 at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Shares of HL stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,920,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,468 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 399,775 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 1,054.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

