HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock Price Up 1.3%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.53 and last traded at $130.68. Approximately 162,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $128.95.

HEICO Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.